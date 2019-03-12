Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: CWC meet and Congress rally in Gujarat today

The on Sunday set the ball rolling for the crucial Lok Sabha electoral battle by announcing the schedule — voters will get to elect their leadersin seven polling phases from April 11 to May 19. In the run-up to the polls, all political parties have been running thier camptaigns to canvass voters. While the BJP is asserting that it has fulfilled its 2014 Lok Sabha poll promises under the leadership of “karmyogi” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress is doing all it can to prevent the prime minister from getting a second term.

Today, the Congress party will give a final shape to its strategy for the Lok Sabha elections at its working committee meeting in Ahmedabad and also hold a rally in Modi's home state.

At the party's public meeting in Adalaj in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district, with the slogan of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan", Congress General Secretary Vadra will address people at a public rally for the first time since entering

Patidar leader will also join the Congress at the meeting in the presence of party chief

Meanwhile, in a jolt to the Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra, disgruntled Congress leader Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of the leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, is likely to join the BJP today.

