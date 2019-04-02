JUST IN
Elections 2019: From Pulwama to MSP, in west UP, the devil is in the detail
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Modi to address rally in Gaya, Jamui

Rahul Gandhi will release the Congress party's Lok Sabha elections 2019 manifesto today. Modi will address a rally in Bihar. Catch LIVE updates on general elections

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi addresses during the AICC OBC National Convention, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. | Photo: PTI
Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI

The first phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections 2019 is set to take place in less than 10 days from now. With the poll battle hotting up, Congress President Rahul Gandhi is set to release his party's election manifesto today. Justice policy, women reservation, farm loan waiver, among others, could be key focus areas in the manifesto, to be released at Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

Prime Minister and BJP star-campaigner Narendra Modi will kick off his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar today with rallies in Jamui and Gaya Lok Sabha seats. In Gaya, Modi will share the stage with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.

Meanwhile, proscribed Naxal outfit CPI (Maoist) has given a call for Magadh Bandh today. Gaya, where Modi will be addressing a rally, falls in the Magadh division.

The bandh call had been given to unitedly oppose the operation Green Hunt and Mission Samadhan, CPI (Maoist) spokesman Manas said.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from April 11 until May 19.

The result of the polls will be declared on May 23.
First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 10:16 IST

