Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Modi's rally in Maharashtra, Rahul in Amethi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will address two rallies in Nashik and Nandurbar districts in Maharashtra while President Rahul Gandhi will hold roadshows in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh.

Bharati Pawar and Union minister of state for defence Subhash Bhamre are the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates from Nashik's Dindori seat and Nandurbar segment respectively.

Gandhi will hold roadshows in Tiloi and Salon Lok Sabha segments during his stay here and will also address nukaad sabhas. The chief is seeking re-election from the constituency and is involved in a direct fight with BJP's Smriti Irani.

Meanwhile, campaigning for the third phase of polling in 116 parliamentary constituencies on April 23 ended. Polling will be held in the 115 seats, spread across 14 States and Union Territories.

Polling will be held in Gujarat (20), Kerala (20), Goa (2), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1) and Daman and Diu (1), Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (14), Odisha (6), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (5).

President Amit Shah from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, President Rahul Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad and Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri in UP are the key contestants for Tuesday's poll.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be declared on May 23. Elections will be held in Amethi on May 6.