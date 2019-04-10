Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi

Congress President will on Wednesday file nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat and also hold a road show in the constituency. He is likely to be accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi during the filing of nomination.





Arvind Kejriwal-led (AAP) will launch its second phase of campaigning for the upcoming general election today with an aim to reach out to 35 lakh people.

The will issue notification for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Prime Minister will address two election rallies in Saurashtra and south Gujarat during a one-day visit to his home state for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for April 23.

Elections for 91 seats in 20 states and Union Territories will take place tomorrow. The states and UTs are: Andhra and Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bengal and 2 UTs. The campaigning for first phase ended on Tuesday with leaders putting their best foot forward to woo voters.

The general election will take place in seven phases. The polling dates for national election 2019 are: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. Elections 2019 result will be announced on May 23.