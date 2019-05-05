Lok Sabha elections: Losing ground, Left focus shifts to rural Bengal

An evening tiffin break of muri (puffed rice) with green chillies continues to be a tradition at the CPI(M) headquarter in Kolkata’s Alimuddin Street. For innovation, a spicy topping of samosa has been introduced recently.

In almost a ceremonial way, the hot muri is spread out on a newspaper and then neatly distributed in small packets for everyone in the office, including visitors. That’s followed with tiny cups of tea. The ceremonial muri session at the Left bastion stands out, especially during the election season as that seems to be among the few traditions to have ...