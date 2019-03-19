Lok Sabha elections: largest democracy lags the world in voter turnout

India's 900 million voters will take part in the world’s biggest democratic exercise when the country goes to elections next month. However, an analysis of the data from across the world suggests that India is behind several countries when it comes to the number of people turning out to vote.

The analysis is based on data from 184 elections across the world which pegs the median voter turnout at 68.03 per cent. The median denotes the middle value in a data-set. This means that there are an equal number of elections which had higher voter turnout than this median figure, and ...