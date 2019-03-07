Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Modi in Goa; Amit Shah to address party workers

-
The campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections is set to get further steam on Thursday.
For the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in North Goa. Party chief Amit Shah will address workers from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be meeting booth-level party workers in Goa on Friday.
Meanwhile, the speculation over Hardik Pandya's entry into Congress has got more intense. Citing sources, PTI reported on Wednesday that the Patidar leader is likely to join the party on March 12. He is expected to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Jamnagar constituency in Gujarat.
