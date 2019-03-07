JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

BJP, Congress ready with ad campaigns worth hundreds of crores for LS polls
Business Standard

Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Modi in Goa; Amit Shah to address party workers

BJP president Amit Shah will address booth workers from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as part of the preparation for Lok Sabha elections 2019

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai, Sunday (Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

The campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections is set to get further steam on Thursday.

For the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in North Goa. Party chief Amit Shah will address workers from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be meeting booth-level party workers in Goa on Friday.

Meanwhile, the speculation over Hardik Pandya's entry into Congress has got more intense. Citing sources, PTI reported on Wednesday that the Patidar leader is likely to join the party on March 12. He is expected to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Jamnagar constituency in Gujarat.
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements