Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Modi to hold rallies in UP's Bhadohi, MP's Sagar

With campaigning for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections now closed, political parties and their leaders have shifted focus to the seats that will go to polls in the sixth phase. Prime Minister will hold rallies for BJP candidates in Uttar Pradesh's and Madhya Pradesh's and Gwalior today.

The fifth phase of polling for 51 Lok Sabha seats will be held tomorrow, Monday. These 51 seats span across six northern and eastern states besides the Bundelkhand region of

Key candidates in the fray include Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Smriti Irani, Jayant Sinha and Arjun Ram Meghwal, and top Congress leaders Sonia and





Prime Minister led the BJP's campaigning, holding several rallies. BJP chief Amit Shah, Congress president and a host of Union ministers among others also canvassed for their party candidates in the past few days, undertaking whirlwind tours of constituencies.