Lok Sabha polls 2019: Modi's eight magnets that can attract voters to BJP

Even as the infamous ‘India Shining’ campaign of the 2004 Lok Sabha elections remains a black mark on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) history, come 2019, with Modi as the lead Sherpa, the party will have more substance to back its aggressive marketing campaign.

While the voters were not impressed with BJP’s hardsell in 2004, the 2019 elections could be a different ball game altogether. That’s because the party, unlike in 2004, has focused on urban and rural voters alike, though questions still remain if large-scale farm loan waivers can ...