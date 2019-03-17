Lok Sabha polls 2019: The puzzle of reserved seats in Uttar Pradesh

A total of 131 seats (18.42 per cent) of the 545 Lok Sabha seats are reserved for representatives of Scheduled Castes (84) and Scheduled Tribes (47). These seats are reserved in proportion to the SC/ST population as a share of the total population in a state.

According to the 2011 census, these sections comprised about 16.6 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively, of India's population. For the first time in the 2014 parliamentary elections, the BJP won the largest number of seats in these constituencies — 66 of the 131 seats. This is also the highest number of reserved ...