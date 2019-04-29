JUST IN
India votes in Phase IV today: Will BJP repeat its strike rate of 2014?
LS polls: How key leaders fighting in Phase 4 fared on MPLAD spending

Babul Surpiyo, Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, an MP from Asansol, West Bengal spent just 72% of the area development fund

Dilasha Seth 

A BJP supporter with painted body sports the party symbol, lotus, head gear during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at an election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, at Taherpur city of Ranaghat in Nadia, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Photo: PTI

The fourth phase of the general elections will include some seats of Bihar, J&K, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. A look at key figures and their MP Local Area Develpoment fund spend shows that Babul Surpiyo, Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, an MP from Asansol, West Bengal spent just 72% of the area development fund. Giriraj Singh, on the other hand, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, spent 96% of the allocation.

Mon, April 29 2019.

