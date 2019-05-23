Lok Sabha results 2019: NDA takes lead in Bihar; Giriraj ahead of Kanhaiya

-
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has taken early leads in Bihar. In the early trends, the saffron alliance is leading 29 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state. On the other hand, the Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Maha-Gathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is ahead on just a couple of the constituencies in the state.
According to the Election Commission's data, however, on most of the seats the postal ballots are being counted. As per the leads, Janata Dal (U) is leading on 13 seats, whereas the BJP is leading on 11 seats. The third partner, Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party, is leading on 5. The BJP-JD (U) contested on 17-17 seats each and gave six seats to the LJP.
BJP's Gopalji Thakur is leading with more than 40,000 votes in Darbhanga constituency against his nearest rival, Abdul Bari Siddiqui. Union Minister Giriraj Singh is also ahead with more than 15,000 votes against CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar.
On the other hand, Union Minister RK Singh is trailing in Arrah against CPI (ML)'s Raju Yadav with almost 2,000 votes.
On the other hand, the prospects for Congress-RJD alliance is looking bleak at this point. The secular alliance is leading on just a couple of seats. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti is in a close contest against her father's former right hand man and Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav in Patliputra seats.
