One who wins the constituency of 'election god' gets Tamil Nadu?

Tucked away in the Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu, 90 km from Chennai is the small temple town of Uthiramerur. It is located along the National Highway 45, running south-west of Chennai.

A tight right straightens out on to the road that leads to this busy small-town market. The 25-km road runs in the middle of the dry agriculture land on both sides slightly dotted by industrial establishments and education institutions There are three famous temples in Uthiramerur – The Sundara Varadaraja Perumal temple, dedicated to Vishnu; the Subramanya temple, for Muruga, and the ...