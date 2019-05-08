PM Modi says will jail Vadra and Hooda, accuses Congress of abusing him

In a reference to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and chief Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra, Prime Minister (PM) on Wednesday said he has taken them to the doorstep of the jail, and would put them behind bars in the next five years.

Modi addressed public meetings in Haryana’s Kurukshetra and Fatehabad and Delhi. Haryana’s 10 and Delhi’s 7 Lok Sabha seats go to polls in the penultimate phase of these on May 12. At his rallies, Modi listed the abuses he alleged leaders have hurled at him over the years and claimed they did not even spare his mother.

In his first rally in Haryana during this election season, the PM alluded to alleged land scams under investigation and said the has been reaping a “crop of corruption” in the state. “They have done ‘bhrashtachar ki kheti’ on farmers’ land and the proof is in Haryana.”

“How the game to snatch farmers’ land at throwaway prices was played whenever the Congress was in power in Haryana and Delhi, you know this,” Modi said.





ALSO READ: Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, flies down to Kolkata to meet Mamata

“With your blessings, this ‘chowkidar’ took those who looted the farmers to court,” the PM said. He said, “They are running around for bail, going to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices. They thought they were emperors and nobody could touch them, but now they are feeling the heat.”

“I have taken them to the jail’s door,” he said, asking for the people’s “blessings” again, so that he can now put them behind bars “within the next five years.”

The PM did not mention Hooda or Vadra by name. Vadra took to Twitter and Facebook to say he has “suffered harassment” at the hands of the Modi government in the last five years and that the PM was “insulting” the judiciary with his remarks that he will send him to jail.

“Please stop these personal attacks on me. By passing such remarks, you insult our honourable judicial system. I have full faith in the Indian judiciary and the truth shall prevail. God save the country,” Vadra tweeted.

On Facebook, Vadra said, “There are glaring issues such as poverty, joblessness, women empowerment, etc, which are staring right at you, but you chose to talk about me, out of everything else.”

“I have been at the receiving end for the last five years by your government. Relentless notices from various agencies, courts and tax departments, to simply pressurise me mentally. Eleven times being summoned to depose each of 8-11 hours with the ED, in different parts of the country, Court depositions and related orders, etc. But not one allegation has been proven (sic),” he said.

Vadra “wondered” what the PM wished to “achieve by invoking” his name repeatedly. “The nation knows my name is repeatedly used in to digress from the failures of your government and their own misdeeds,” Vadra said.

In Kurukshetra, Modi listed the abuses he said the Congress has hurled at him from its “love dictionary”. He said the Congress did not even spare his mother. “I stopped their corruption and challenged their dynasty because of which they wear masks of love and abuse me,” he said. The PM claimed the Congress compared him to Adolf Hitler, Dawood Ibrahim, Mussolini, etc.



ALSO READ: Vadra protests 'personal attacks' after PM Modi says he will jail him

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi had said he had only love for the PM despite Modi insulting his father Rajiv Gandhi, he only had love for the PM.

“A leader of Congress called me ‘gandi naali ka keeda’ (a gutter insect), one leader called me a mad dog, another one called me Bhasmasura. One more Congress leader, who was external affairs minister, called me a monkey, while another minister compared me with Dawood Ibrahim,” Modi alleged.

“They even abused my mother and even asked who my father is and remember all this was said after I became PM,” he said. The PM alleged that the Congress has given tickets to people who talk about chopping him into pieces.

“I know speaking such kind of words from a public platform is not right. Children studying in schools and colleges, they too are listening to my speech, but they should neither learn nor speak such kind of language (used by Congress leaders against him),” he said.

The PM targeted the Congress over national security, corruption, and the anti-Sikh riots in 1984. He did not name Madhya Pradesh (MP) Chief Minister (CM) Kamal Nath, but alluded to his alleged role in the anti-Sikh riots. “A person, about whom questions were raised in connection with the anti-Sikh riots, was made the MP CM and by doing so the Congress made it clear that it does not care about your feelings,” he said.

Modi criticised Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy over an alleged remark on soldiers. “He said youth who do not get two square meals join the armed forces to fill their bellies,” Modi claimed, in apparent reference to a video which surfaced recently.