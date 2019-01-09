PM Modi talks of liberalising GST, easy MSME credit at Agra meeting

Seeking to ease the purported hardships of traders over the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Prime Minister on Wednesday announced he had urged the GST Council to increase the GST purview ceiling on businesses from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 75 lakh.

“Besides, I have urged the Council to club houses meant for the middle class in the 5 per cent GST slab. The Council has all the state governments on board,” Modi said addressing a public meeting in Agra this evening.

He said GST was being progressively simplified and liberalised based on the complaints and suggestions received from the traders and businesses.

“But, there are certain people who are creating doubts through misinformation that GST is an additional tax apart from existing taxes. This is completely wrong. Earlier, taxes were hidden and clubbed under different heads in the slab ranging from 20 per cent to 40 per cent, which had all been subsumed under GST” he claimed.

Modi said almost 99per cent of the items had now fallen below 18 per cent GST slab and attracted 12 per cent or 18 per cent or even 0 per cent tax rate only. The PM even claimed that he had in the past also urged the Council about similar measures, but some states had objected to his suggestions then.

Meanwhile, Modi lauded the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh saying it would promote small and traditional industries across the length and breadth of the state.

“ODOP will not only prove to be a milestone in promoting the traditional industries in UP, but also supplement ‘Make in India’ campaign,” the PM observed.

Modi said the Centre was taking various steps to help the MSME sector and provide easy credit flow to small and medium industries.

“We are formulating policies so that the MSMEs do not face cash flow squeeze and that they get easy credit from banks, while the environmental and other clearances come faster,” he said adding businesses flourish when rules are simpler.

Meanwhile, he said tourism in Agra would grow riding on the various development projects that he had launched today. He referred to universal healthcare scheme Modicare saying in near future, it would promote setting up of large number of hospitals in smaller towns, which would not only provide health and medical care, but generate local job opportunities for youth.