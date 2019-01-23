Priyanka Gandhi appointed Congress party general secretary for UP-east

Congress President on Wednesday appointed his sister Vadra as All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh east, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. According to a press release by the party, Priyanka will take charge with effect from the first week of February 2019.

K C Venugopal has been appointed as AICC General Secretary with immediate effect, even as he will continue in his role as AICC General Secretary in-charge for Karnataka.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the man who helped Congress frighten BJP in Madhya Pradesh in the recently held Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, has been appointed as AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh west.





Soon after Priyanka's appointed, senior Congress leader Senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra said, "the responsibility given to Priyanka ji is very important. This will not only have an effect on eastern Uttar Pradesh but also other regions."

Even before her appointment as AICC general secretary, Priyanka has helped strategise election campaigns for the party in UP. From paying regular visits to Sonia Gandhi's constituency - Rae Bareli to addressing rallies in both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, has played a crucial role in the grand-old party.

