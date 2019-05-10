South Delhi: Congress, Aam Aadmi Party all guns blazing in BJP's den

Ramesh Bidhuri, the sitting MP and a Delhi BJP veteran, is unfazed even after receiving a notice from the Election Commission on Thursday. Putting on a brave face before the media, Bidhuri, who got the EC notice for allegedly using a Hindi slur against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal two days ago at an election rally, says he is confident of winning comfortably.

People will rally round Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong nationalistic vision, he says. However, the voices are not so unequivocal if one puts one’s ear to the ground. The vast Lok Sabha ...