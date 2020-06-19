A filmmaking couple tells gorgeous stories from the Himalayas on YouTube

You don’t quite realise the moment you start envying Rohan Thakur and Bharati Bahrani. Initially, you’re struck by their fascinating storytelling and cinematography, before being pulled in by the majestic Himalayas: the snow, the clouds, the quiet.

It’s some setting, one that Thakur and Bahrani explore for a living. The husband-wife duo, who go by the moniker “Ronnie & Barty” on YouTube, have been chronicling their Himalayan life with a lens for a few years now, capturing breathtaking visuals of places both seen and unseen around the mountain range. Last ...