Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai

Actor is reported to have committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. He wasd 34. Rajput, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Kai Po Che!, is best known for his roles in Shuddh Desi Romance the same year and the 2016 hit MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and his supporting in the Aamir Khan-starrer superhit PK in 2014.

According to media reports, Rajput’s body was discovered by his domestic help at his Bandra residence. His former manager, Disha Salian, was also reported to have committed suicide four days earlier. More details awaited.