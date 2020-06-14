JUST IN
You are here: Home » Entertainment » News

OTT debut of Shoojit Sarkar's 'Gulabo Sitabo' may script a new story
Business Standard

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai

The body of Rajput, 34, was discovered by his domestic help on Sunday

Topics
Sushant Singh Rajput

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sushant Singh Rajput, Behtar India campaign
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is reported to have committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. He wasd 34. Rajput, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Kai Po Che!, is best known for his roles in Shuddh Desi Romance the same year and the 2016 hit MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and his supporting in the Aamir Khan-starrer superhit PK in 2014.

According to media reports, Rajput’s body was discovered by his domestic help at his Bandra residence. His former manager, Disha Salian, was also reported to have committed suicide four days earlier. More details awaited.
First Published: Sun, June 14 2020. 14:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY