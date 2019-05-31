All that glitters is Elton John

Our first glimpse of actor and singer Taron Egerton as the English artiste Elton John is easily the image that best summarises the latter’s biopic, Rocketman. Egerton stomps through a backlit hallway in the very first scene, wearing an orange sequin-laden body suit with feathered crimson red wings and a pair of devil’s horns. Platform heels and a pair of rose-tinted, heart-shaped glasses complete the outfit.

But the hallway, as one might expect, doesn’t lead to a stage. It leads to a morbid room with a handful of people sitting in a circle. This is rehab. This is where ...