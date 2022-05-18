Amazon Prime releases all episodes of Panchayat Season 2 ahead of schedule

-
Season 2 of popular comedy drama 'Panchayat' has been released two days ahead of its schedule. Amazon Original, the streamer of Panchayat announced on Monday that the show will be premiering on May 20 on Prime Video. However, in a move to surprise the fans, the highly anticipated web series has been released on Wednesday evening. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, this comedy-drama series will feature Jitendra Kumar in the lead role, along with actors like Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav who will also be featured in the second season.
Ever since its release in 2020, Panchayat became an instant hit on the OTT platform thanks to its talented star cast and unique plotline. The series revolves around the life of Abhishek, played by Jitendra Kumar, an engineering graduate, who is forced to take up a job as a Panchayat secretary in a remote village, Phulera, situated in the state of Uttar Pradesh due to a lack of better job opportunities.
According to the synopsis shared by streamer Amazon Original, season 2 of Panchayat will take the audience through the hilarious and tumultuous journey of Abhishek. After facing several hardships in adjusting to the new life and routine in the village of Phulera, Abhishek, aka, Kumar has now finally settled in the life of Phulera. The series slowly unfolds the equation between a handful of colourful characters.
Taking on from the first season, the series delves deeper into the equation between Pradhan, Vikas, Prahlad and Manju Devi along with Abhishek who has now settled well into the life of Phulera.
As the characters navigate through the complexities in the village, a new opposition enters Phulera and is set to cause havoc in their lives.
With the release of Panchayat, the collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and The Viral Fever (TVF) has strengthened further, after the success of "Panchayat Season 1" and "Hostel Daze".
Actor Jitendra Kumar is better known for his portrayal of Jeetu Bhaiya in TVF's Kota Factory and Aman Tripathi in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor won a Filmfare OTT award in the category of "Best Actor in a comedy series" for his performance in Amazon Prime's Panchayat.
