Bafta 2019 winners' list: 'Roma' best film, 'The Favourite' grabs 7 awards

It was a win-win for period dramas at in on Sunday night as the 18th century-set "The Favourite" won seven honours, and the Mexican black and white drama "Roma" registered four big wins.

At the ceremony hosted by at the Royal Albert Hall, "The Favourite" won Outstanding British Film, (Olivia Colman), Supporting Actress (Rachel Weisz), Original Screenplay, Costume Design, Production Design, Makeup and Hair.

Netflix's "Roma" scooped up big honours, including the Best Film, Best Director, Film Not in the English Language and Cinematography.

Cuaron won in each of these categories, setting a tone of sorts for what to expect at later this month.

The evening was hosted by legendary British actress Joanna Lumley, reported Variety.

once again took home the award for his portrayal of in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. 'Vice' surprised with the award for best editing, while 'BlacKkKlansman' took home the best-adapted screenplay trophy.



Here is the full list of winners: