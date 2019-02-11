JUST IN
Business Standard

Bafta 2019 winners' list: 'Roma' best film, 'The Favourite' grabs 7 awards

Rami Malek once again took home the leading actor award for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody

Agencies 

Bafta awards 2019
Olivia Colman holds the award for leading actress for her performance in 'The Favourite' at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 10, 2019. Photo: Reuters

It was a win-win for period dramas at the 2019 British Academy Film Awards in London on Sunday night as the 18th century-set "The Favourite" won seven honours, and the Mexican black and white drama "Roma" registered four big wins.

At the ceremony hosted by Joanna Lumley at the Royal Albert Hall, "The Favourite" won Outstanding British Film, Leading Actress (Olivia Colman), Supporting Actress (Rachel Weisz), Original Screenplay, Costume Design, Production Design, Makeup and Hair.

Netflix's "Roma" scooped up big honours, including the Best Film, Best Director, Film Not in the English Language and Cinematography.

Cuaron won in each of these categories, setting a tone of sorts for what to expect at the Oscars later this month.

The evening was hosted by legendary British actress Joanna Lumley, reported Variety.

Rami Malek once again took home the leading actor award for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. 'Vice' surprised with the award for best editing, while 'BlacKkKlansman' took home the best-adapted screenplay trophy.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best film: 'Roma'

Director: Alfonso Cuaron, 'Roma'

Original Screenplay: 'The Favourite,' Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

Adapted Screenplay: 'BlacKkKlansman,' Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott

Leading actor: Rami Malek, 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Leading actress: Olivia Colman, 'The Favourite'

Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, 'Green Book'

Supporting Actress: Rachel Weisz, 'The Favourite'

Original music: 'A Star is Born,' Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson

Cinematography: 'Roma,' Alfonso Cuarón

Editing: 'Vice,' Hank Corwin

Production design: 'The Favourite,' Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

Costume design: 'The Favourite,' Sandy Powell

Make up & hair: 'The Favourite,' Nadia Stacey

Sound: 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, John Warhurst

Special visual effects: 'Black Panther,' Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, Dan Sudick

Film not in an English language: 'Roma,' Alfonso Cuarón, Gabriela Rodríguez (WINNER)

Documentary: 'Free Solo, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Shannon Dill, Evan Hayes

Animated film: 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,' Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord

Outstanding British film: 'The Favourite,' Yorgos Lanthimos, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

Outstanding debut by a British writer, Director or Producer: 'Beast,' Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)

British short animation: 'Roughhouse,' Jonathan Hodgson, Richard Van Den Boom

British short film: '73 Cows,' Alex Lockwood
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 11:57 IST

