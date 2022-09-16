Brahmastra week 1: Film earns Rs 170 crore in India, Rs 300 crore worldwide

After several flops from Bollywood, Brahmastra has been making a mark at the box office. It has been just one week since its release but the and Alia Bhatt-starrer has already crossed the collection mark of Rs 300 crore worldwide, according to a report by Hindustan Times (HT). In India, it has earned over Rs 170 crore.

On its opening day, the movie minted Rs 75 crore globally. In the coming week, the movie is estimated to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India.

In the absence of big Hollywood releases last week due to the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Brahmastra has found a way to capture the attention of global viewers.



"Love and light ruling the global box office at #1! Entering the second week with a heart full of gratitude and excitement!!?," tweeted on Friday with a video announcing that the movie has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark.

However, the HT report added that the daily drop in its collections is rather high. The movie has been earning 15-20 per cent less every day as compared to the previous day. On Thursday, the movie earned Rs 9 crore in India in all languages.

Given the huge budget of Rs 420 crore for the film, the movie may need to sustain well at the box office in the coming week to be called a hit, HT stated. Also, several big like Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan: I, are set to release on September 30.

Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukherji and is the first of a trilogy. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy. Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, and Nagarjuna have extended cameo roles in Brahmastra.