Brands plough the gender track, chase relevance and an image makeover

Six packs don’t make a man, nor does playing with guns. But he who feels the pain of others and lets his tears flow is the real deal, says actor Ayushmann Khuranna, staring deep into the camera in a 3.51 minute video that zipped across the internet highways no sooner than The Man Company, a male grooming brand, released it.

Iconic denim brand Levi’s, long seen as the symbol of the ultra-masculine, is walking away from the stereotype with a campaign that asks all, including men to be proud to be more. Gillette asks men to drop the stoic exterior and let their emotions ...