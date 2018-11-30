'Creed II', Stallone's last as Rocky, is a heavyweight with a lot of heart

Age has caught up with the invincible Rocky Balboa. Cancer gets him on the ropes in the 2015 film, Creed, and young Adonis Creed, the son of his greatest competitor and close friend, Apollo, gives the old guard a new purpose.

The film had the traits of a one-off, pound-for-pound boxing spectacle of the Rocky years that, while a smashing box office success, was impressive only for its few minutes in the ring. In its second instalment, Balboa is back on his feet and his prodigy, the young Creed, is stronger, better and faster. Creed II finally feels worthy of a series — the birth of ...