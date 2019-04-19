Drive-in theatres are adding another dimension to the cinematic experience

In the midst of Gurugram’s upcoming residential buildings, past a network of sandy, bumpy roads, lies an open space dedicated to the movie buff. As I turn my car into what looks like a parking lot, a 30-ft screen with visuals of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga singing in A Star is Born meets the eye.

There are about 70 people in, on and around their cars, intently watching the film. On one side is a beer and snacks stall. It’s a warm evening, but people don’t seem to be bothered by the heat as they watch the critically acclaimed film out in the open, where they can drink, ...