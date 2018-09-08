Fahrenheit 11/9 turns up the heat on Trump, but with a muddled message

The premiere of a Michael Moore film is a spectacle in itself, like getting an extra show for the price of a ticket. That was the case at the world premiere of his latest documentary, cleverly titled Fahrenheit 11/9, on the opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival this week.

His best-known film Fahrenheit 9/11, attacking former US President George W Bush, had delighted fans around the world. Moore hopes to reclaim that global audience by taking aim at the current US President Donald Trump. Waiting outside the Ryerson theatre, across from the press area, was a group ...