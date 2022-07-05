Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai slammed after 'Kaali' seen smoking in poster

-
Indian documentary filmmaker Leena Manimekalai was slammed on social media on Monday after she shared a poster of her new film ‘Kaali’, where the Hindu Goddess was seen smoking. A complaint was filed against the Toronto-based filmmaker as she was accused of hurting religious sentiments.
Madurai-born Manimekalai on Saturday shared a poster where Goddess Kaali was seen smoking in the background and was also seen holding a pride flag of the LGBTQ community.
Soon after her post on Twitter, the hashtag #ArrestLeenaManimekalai started trending on the platform as users called for action against Manimekalai. One user wrote, "This must not be tolerated on the name of freedom of expression," while another said, "Leena Manimekalai a filmmaker portraying Hindu God as cigarettes smokers. She is Insulting Maa Kaali."
Gau Mahasabha head Ajay Gautam filed a complaint with the Delhi Police and the Home Ministry, calling for an FIR against the Toronto-based filmmaker as he also demanded a ban on the film.
Responding to the controversy, Leena Manimekalai on Twitter wrote, "I have nothing to lose. I want to be with a voice that speaks without fear of anything until it is. If the price is my life, I will give it."
The documentary film was part of the "Rhythms of Cananda" segment at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, Manimekalai had shared initially in her tweet.
Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film - today at @AgaKhanMuseum as part of its “Rhythms of Canada”— Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) July 2, 2022
Link: https://t.co/RAQimMt7Ln
I made this performance doc as a cohort of https://t.co/D5ywx1Y7Wu@YorkuAMPD @TorontoMet @YorkUFGS
Feeling pumped with my CREW pic.twitter.com/L8LDDnctC9
Describing the film, she wrote on Twitter in Tamil, "The film revolves around the events that take place one evening when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don't put the hashtag 'arrest Leena manimekalai' but put the hashtag 'love you Leena manimekalai'."
