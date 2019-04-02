First MX4D theatre opens at INOX at Inorbit Mall in Mumbai's Malad

Movie-goers in India can now enjoy the adrenaline rush of the movie scenes as their MX4D seats rumble, tickle or nudge and the side walls theatre throws up snowflakes, rain drops, fog or bubbles. Cinema exhibition chain has opened India’s first MX4D® EFX Theatre at the existing multiplex at in Mumbai.

MX4D® is MediaMation Inc.’s newest offering in the 4D cinema experience, and provides an immersive environment, where the viewers can "feel" the action on the screen from the built-in motion and effects in the seats and theatre walls. The theatre seats will move in sync with the movie action and special EFX generators in the cinema, allowing you to “feel” the movie’s motion, jolts, pokes, wind, water and even scents. The in-seat features include neck-tickler, back poker, air blast, water blast, seat popper, rumbler, leg-tickler etc. along with the theatre’s atmospheric interventions like snow, fog, rain, bubbles, strobe and scent.

“Thanks to this innovative technology, our patrons will now be able to feel and immerse in every act of the movie. With the precisely programmed MX4D® effects, each shot would be far more engaging and entertaining. We have been making constant endeavors on the technology front to elevate the cinematic experience and strengthen our association with our patrons. We are delighted to add one more cinema format to our plex at in Malad, Mumbai” said Alok Tandon, chief executive officer, Leisure Ltd.

Howard Kiedaisch, CEO MediaMation and Luxin-Rio International added, "It’s truly fantastic for MediaMation to be working with such an innovative and customer focused exhibitor like INOX. Their commitment to delivering a stellar experience for their patrons makes them the perfect partner to bring our MX4D solution to India."

INOX currently operates across 67 cities in India through 566 screens at 138 multiplexes.