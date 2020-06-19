Global film festivals come up with watch-from-home options for cinephiles

Montreal-based documentary filmmaker Nathalie Bibeau was excited about premiering her first documentary feature at Toronto’s annual Hot Docs, North America’s biggest documentary film festival that usually runs from late April to early May. Instead, she watched as Hot Docs announced a postponement of the festival in April and then moved it online in May.

This year’s Hot Docs Festival Online ran May 28 to June 6, and some films were also shown on Canada’s state-owned broadcaster CBC. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has downsized the film festival screen this year. ...