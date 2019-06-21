'Good Omens' to 'Leila', the television series to stay up nights for

Leila Incarcerated in a “purification centre” for marrying a man from another religion, Shalini (Huma Qureshi) is one of the many who witness their (unnamed) country’s transition to Aryavarta in the 2040s. This new nation positively sparkles for its fascist leaders and their supporters while it deteriorates for minorities and the poor in a drought-riddled land.

The only thing that keeps Shalini going is the thought that one day she’ll be reunited with her daughter, Leila. Directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar, Leila is a Prime Original with ...