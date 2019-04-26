Google joins Avengers frenzy, allows users to replicate Thanos' snap

Who doesn't want powers like those possessed by Avengers' characters? While we all know it is not possible, Google has come out with a trick to give fans a little taste of it.

Amid the Avengers: Endgame frenzy, Google is allowing users to play with Thanos' destructive power on the web. To experience it, all you need to do is search 'Thanos' on Google, and then click on the Infinity Stone-studded gauntlet.

Just like Thanos wiped out half the universe's population in the movie, this click leads to half the results on the page turning into dust. At the end of it, you will see the 90,700,000 results drop to 45,350,000.

Getting back the full result is equally easy - just click the glove again.

Many fans took to Twitter to share their 'Thanos' experience on Google.

Type thanos on you google and click the gauntlet image, you’ll become #thanos#AvengersEndame pic.twitter.com/vRg2rMTnb2 — sofyank96 (@sofyank96) April 26, 2019

The most hyped-up fiction movie of the year, Avengers: Endgame released in India today. It has opened to positive reviews from both the fans and critics. "Avengers: Endgame is a three hour extravaganza, showcased on a vast canvas so reminiscent of its predecessors. It is an emotional and logically fitting finale to the epic Marvel saga that began nearly a decade ago," news agency IANS wrote in the film review.