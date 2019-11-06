How Dangal TV beat the likes of Zee, Star, Sony for top spot on TRP charts

For over six months now, a little-known television channel called Dangal TV has commanded a viewership share of 21 per cent within Hindi general entertainment (including urban and rural markets), according to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data, staying ahead of competitors such as Star, Sony and Zee.

Within rural markets, the viewership share of Dangal TV, which is a free-to-air channel, is even more at 33 per cent, says BARC, pointing to its popularity in these areas. While the absence of key competitors such as Zee Anmol, Sony Pal, Star Bharat and Colors Rishtey, ...