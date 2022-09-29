Cinemas bank on 'Vikram Vedha' vs 'PS1' duel after 'Brahmastra' success

Superstar is back on the big screen this Friday after a hiatus of three-and-a-half years with ‘Vikram Vedha’, the remake of a 2017 Tamil film of the same name. And locking horns with it for theatre space will be Mani Ratnam’s ‘Pooniyin Selvan 1’ (‘PS1’), a Tamil historical extravaganza on the Cholas, which has been also dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.