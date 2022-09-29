Cinemas bank on 'Vikram Vedha' vs 'PS1' duel after 'Brahmastra' success

JUST IN
Business Standard

The big-budget Vikram Vedha and Mani Ratnam's 'Pooniyin Selvan1' , which are hitting the screens this Friday, are being marketed as potential blockbusters

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

The two movies together might have been made at a cost of over Rs 450 crore.

Superstar Hrithik Roshan is back on the big screen this Friday after a hiatus of three-and-a-half years with ‘Vikram Vedha’, the remake of a 2017 Tamil film of the same name. And locking horns with it for theatre space will be Mani Ratnam’s ‘Pooniyin Selvan 1’ (‘PS1’), a Tamil historical extravaganza on the Cholas, which has been also dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 23:14 IST

