In pics: The world's who's who attend Ambani scion's star-studded wedding

There were fireworks and an aerial act at the glitzy celebration night in Mumbai on Sunday for newly-weds Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Akash, son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka, youngest daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta, beamed with joy as they posed for shutterbugs against a heavily decorated floral backdrop. While Akash looked smart in a black kurta with a long embellished jacket, Shloka wore a golden ensemble.
The wedding was a star-studded affair as B-Town A-listers and other renowned celebrities from the cricketing and political world celebrated with the Ambanis.
Bollywood power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan arrived at the Jio Gardens in their all-white co-ordinated outfits.
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar arrived with his wife Anjali Tendulkar at Akash and Shloka's wedding. Dressed in a vibrant and colourful saree, Anjali looked every bit gorgeous while Sachin opted for a maroon coloured kurta and golden pyjama. Priyanka Chopra too graced the ceremony with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra. The 'Desi Girl' looked like a complete stunner with her hair partitioned in classic waves and an ice-blue saree.
The team of 'Brahmastra' including Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar too arrived at the grand wedding. Dressed to kill, the trio looked dapper in traditional ensembles.
Also seen in attendance were Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek looked dapper in a peach and white kurta, while Aishwarya looked stunning as ever in a purple lehenga with intricate silver work and little Aaradhya looked lovely in a powder pink lehenga.
Others who were seen in attendance included Daboo Ratnani, Sandeep Khosla, Prithviraj Chauhan, Sidharth Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Singhania and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
The Ambanis also organised a one-of-a-kind show involving a musical fountain-cum-dance show, set on the theme of Raas Lila of Lord Krishna, Radha and the Gopikas of Vrindavan, for the evening.
It integrated colourful movements of the water fountain to a dance performance on stage and an aerial dance act right above the stage and the water fountain -- signifying a symmetry between water, earth and sky. Around 150 Indian and international artistes participated in it.
There has also been buzz about a live show by American pop rock band Maroon 5 at the celebration night, which follows the March 9 wedding of the couple.
A reception will also be held here on Monday.
The pre-wedding festivities of the grand wedding started about a month ago as the Ambanis and Mehtas hosted a grand bash in Switzerland, which was attended by the A-listers of B-town including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, among many others.
Reportedly, the Ambanis also held an Anna Seva at the Jio World Centre that also houses the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and fed nearly 2,000 underprivileged students.
The couple's engagement took place at their residence on June 30, 2018.