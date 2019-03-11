JUST IN
You are here: Home » Entertainment » News

Collateral damage: How Bollywood is bearing the brunt of India-Pak flare-up
Business Standard

In pics: The world's who's who attend Ambani scion's star-studded wedding

After Beyonce, Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine also performed at Akash Ambani and Shloka's wedding. Here are some pictures of the Ambani reception

Agencies  |  Mumbai 

Ambani wedding pictures
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta perform a ritual during their wedding ceremony in Mumbai, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Photo: PTI

There were fireworks and an aerial act at the glitzy celebration night in Mumbai on Sunday for newly-weds Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Akash, son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka, youngest daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta, beamed with joy as they posed for shutterbugs against a heavily decorated floral backdrop. While Akash looked smart in a black kurta with a long embellished jacket, Shloka wore a golden ensemble.

Ambani wedding pictures
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

The wedding was a star-studded affair as B-Town A-listers and other renowned celebrities from the cricketing and political world celebrated with the Ambanis.

Bollywood power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan arrived at the Jio Gardens in their all-white co-ordinated outfits.

Ambani wedding pictures
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan pose for photos as they arrive for the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta, in Mumbai, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Photo: PTI

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar arrived with his wife Anjali Tendulkar at Akash and Shloka's wedding. Dressed in a vibrant and colourful saree, Anjali looked every bit gorgeous while Sachin opted for a maroon coloured kurta and golden pyjama. Priyanka Chopra too graced the ceremony with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra. The 'Desi Girl' looked like a complete stunner with her hair partitioned in classic waves and an ice-blue saree.

Ambani wedding pictures
Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses for a photo as she arrives for the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta, in Mumbai, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Photo: PTI

The team of 'Brahmastra' including Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar too arrived at the grand wedding. Dressed to kill, the trio looked dapper in traditional ensembles.
 

Ambani wedding pictures
Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose for photos as they arrive for the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. Photo: Reuters

Also seen in attendance were Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek looked dapper in a peach and white kurta, while Aishwarya looked stunning as ever in a purple lehenga with intricate silver work and little Aaradhya looked lovely in a powder pink lehenga.
 

Ambani wedding pictures
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his wife Anjali Pichai pose for photos as they arrive for the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. Photo: Reuters

Others who were seen in attendance included Daboo Ratnani, Sandeep Khosla, Prithviraj Chauhan, Sidharth Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Singhania and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Ambani wedding pictures
Akshay Kumar, Rekha and Twinkle Khanna pose for photos as they arrive for the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta.

The Ambanis also organised a one-of-a-kind show involving a musical fountain-cum-dance show, set on the theme of Raas Lila of Lord Krishna, Radha and the Gopikas of Vrindavan, for the evening.

Ambani wedding pictures
Shilpa Shetty Kundra poses for photos as she arrives for the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. Photo: PTI

It integrated colourful movements of the water fountain to a dance performance on stage and an aerial dance act right above the stage and the water fountain -- signifying a symmetry between water, earth and sky. Around 150 Indian and international artistes participated in it.

There has also been buzz about a live show by American pop rock band Maroon 5 at the celebration night, which follows the March 9 wedding of the couple.

A reception will also be held here on Monday.
 

Ambani wedding pictures
The Ambani family. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

The pre-wedding festivities of the grand wedding started about a month ago as the Ambanis and Mehtas hosted a grand bash in Switzerland, which was attended by the A-listers of B-town including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, among many others.

Ambani wedding pictures
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt poses for photos as she arrives for the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. Photo: PTI

Reportedly, the Ambanis also held an Anna Seva at the Jio World Centre that also houses the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and fed nearly 2,000 underprivileged students.

The couple's engagement took place at their residence on June 30, 2018.
First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 11:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements