In pics: The world's who's who attend Ambani scion's star-studded wedding

There were fireworks and an aerial act at the glitzy celebration night in Mumbai on Sunday for newly-weds and Akash, son of Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka, youngest daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta, beamed with joy as they posed for shutterbugs against a heavily decorated floral backdrop. While Akash looked smart in a black kurta with a long embellished jacket, Shloka wore a golden ensemble.

and Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

The wedding was a star-studded affair as B-Town A-listers and other renowned celebrities from the cricketing and political world celebrated with the Ambanis.

Bollywood power couple and arrived at the Jio Gardens in their all-white co-ordinated outfits.

and pose for photos as they arrive for the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son with Shloka Mehta, in Mumbai, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Photo: PTI

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar arrived with his wife at Akash and Shloka's wedding. Dressed in a vibrant and colourful saree, Anjali looked every bit gorgeous while Sachin opted for a maroon coloured kurta and golden pyjama. too graced the ceremony with her mother and brother The 'Desi Girl' looked like a complete stunner with her hair partitioned in classic waves and an ice-blue saree.

Jonas poses for a photo as she arrives for the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta, in Mumbai, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Photo: PTI

The team of 'Brahmastra' including Ranbir Kapoor, director and producer too arrived at the grand wedding. Dressed to kill, the trio looked dapper in traditional ensembles.



Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and pose for photos as they arrive for the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Photo: Reuters

Also seen in attendance were and with their daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek looked dapper in a peach and white kurta, while Aishwarya looked stunning as ever in a purple lehenga with intricate silver work and little Aaradhya looked lovely in a powder pink lehenga.



CEO and his wife Anjali Pichai pose for photos as they arrive for the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. Photo: Reuters

Others who were seen in attendance included Daboo Ratnani, Sandeep Khosla, Prithviraj Chauhan, Sidharth Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh, and CEO

Akshay Kumar, Rekha and Twinkle Khanna pose for photos as they arrive for the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta.

The Ambanis also organised a one-of-a-kind show involving a musical fountain-cum-dance show, set on the theme of Raas Lila of Lord Krishna, Radha and the Gopikas of Vrindavan, for the evening.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra poses for photos as she arrives for the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. Photo: PTI

It integrated colourful movements of the water fountain to a dance performance on stage and an aerial dance act right above the stage and the water fountain -- signifying a symmetry between water, earth and sky. Around 150 Indian and international artistes participated in it.

There has also been buzz about a live show by American pop rock band at the celebration night, which follows the March 9 wedding of the couple.

A reception will also be held here on Monday.



The Ambani family. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

The pre-wedding festivities of the grand wedding started about a month ago as the Ambanis and Mehtas hosted a grand bash in Switzerland, which was attended by the A-listers of B-town including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, among many others.

Bollywood actor poses for photos as she arrives for the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. Photo: PTI

Reportedly, the Ambanis also held an Anna Seva at the that also houses the and fed nearly 2,000 underprivileged students.

The couple's engagement took place at their residence on June 30, 2018.