J-Lo rules in Hustlers, a story of a stripper scam post the 2008 meltdown

J-Lo gets second billing in the credits of Hustlers, but it’s unmistakably the superstar singer-actor’s show all the way, right from her jaw-dropping entrance clad in a few sequined strips of fabric, climbing, sliding and twerking to a backdrop of flashing neon, thunderous beats and the roar of a frenzied audience high on testosterone and cash.

As she slithers on the dance floor covered by a deluge of dollar bills, the film transports you to the Wall Street of 2007, a hedonistic carnival of easy money and everything that it could buy, which included good times with the ...