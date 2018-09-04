Kaun Banega Crorepati: Here's what's new in Amitabh Bachchan-hosted KBC 10

Bollywood superstar has once again returned on the small screen with the 10th season of the 18-year-old iconic show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which premiered at 9 pm on Sony TV on September 3. While the first season aired on 2000, much has changed since then.

While the format remains the same, for the first time, the Indian reality show will use of Augmented Reality (AR) technology to make the show more visually appealing. Here are some things that the new season of KBC has introduced:

Kab Tak Rokoge

According to the tagline Kab Tak Rokoge, the show will laud the spirit of resilience in people and evoke the emotions of every participant.

Opening episode of KBC 10

The first episode began with a poem recitation by that was based on ‘Kab Tak Rokoge’ theme.





ALSO READ: KBC Season 10: Sony gets 8 sponsors, looks for ways to hook millennials

Use of Augmented Reality

For the first time in Indian television, the reality show makes use of Augmented Reality (AR). Viewers will be able to see Big B interact with AR elements like Dhanalay (the money pyramid), Ghadi Buddy (the timer) and the Lifelines. Additionally, in every episode, the contestants will be introduced through an AR map of India.

Quiz questions to be tougher?

According to media, the quiz questions of will be tougher than earlier seasons.

to have highest number of episodes

Compared to previous seasons, the current season will continue for three months with five episodes every week — 60 in total.

Ask the expert

is once again bringing back the lifeline of asking an expert through video calling when stuck in a question. Apart from this, other lifelines like 50:50, audience poll and jodidaar (partner) will also be available for the selected contestants.

KBC Karamveer

On every Friday, the episode titled ‘KBC Karamveers’ will feature people whose actions have brought about a positive change in society. Sometimes, these ‘karamveers’ will be accompanied by celebrities.

Those who stream the show live on Sony LIV app can also participate with other contestants on the hot seat and win prizes. If you answer most questions correctly, you also stand a chance to get featured as a contestant during the show’s finale week.

Moreover, one lucky winner playing on Sony LIV will also win a car.