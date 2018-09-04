Kaun Banega Crorepati: Here's what's new in Amitabh Bachchan-hosted KBC 10

-
ALSO READ
KBC Season 10: Sony gets 8 sponsors, looks for ways to hook millennials
Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for the 10th season
Sacred Games: Indian entertainment's KBC moment
IPL 2018 plays waiting game on Smith, Warner after ball tampering row
World Cup: Top 5 defenders who will stonewall your favourite strikers
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has once again returned on the small screen with the 10th season of the 18-year-old iconic show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which premiered at 9 pm on Sony TV on September 3. While the first season aired on 2000, much has changed since then.
While the format remains the same, for the first time, the Indian reality show will use of Augmented Reality (AR) technology to make the show more visually appealing. Here are some things that the new season of KBC has introduced:
Kab Tak Rokoge
According to the tagline Kab Tak Rokoge, the show will laud the spirit of resilience in people and evoke the emotions of every participant.
Opening episode of KBC 10
The first episode began with a poem recitation by Amitabh Bachchan that was based on ‘Kab Tak Rokoge’ theme.
ALSO READ: KBC Season 10: Sony gets 8 sponsors, looks for ways to hook millennials
Use of Augmented Reality
For the first time in Indian television, the reality show makes use of Augmented Reality (AR). Viewers will be able to see Big B interact with AR elements like Dhanalay (the money pyramid), Ghadi Buddy (the timer) and the Lifelines. Additionally, in every episode, the contestants will be introduced through an AR map of India.
Quiz questions to be tougher?
According to media, the quiz questions of KBC 10 will be tougher than earlier seasons.
KBC 10 to have highest number of episodes
Compared to previous seasons, the current season will continue for three months with five episodes every week — 60 in total.
Ask the expert
Kaun Banega Crorepati is once again bringing back the lifeline of asking an expert through video calling when stuck in a question. Apart from this, other lifelines like 50:50, audience poll and jodidaar (partner) will also be available for the selected contestants.
KBC Karamveer
On every Friday, the episode titled ‘KBC Karamveers’ will feature people whose actions have brought about a positive change in society. Sometimes, these ‘karamveers’ will be accompanied by celebrities.
Those who stream the show live on Sony LIV app can also participate with other contestants on the hot seat and win prizes. If you answer most questions correctly, you also stand a chance to get featured as a contestant during the show’s finale week.
Moreover, one lucky winner playing on Sony LIV will also win a car.