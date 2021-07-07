JUST IN
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98 after prolonged illness

The Hindi cinema veteran was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in June following episodes of breathlessness

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Moin Akhtar with actor Dilip Kumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital, passed away at the age of 98 today. The 98-year-old screen icon was admitted in suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, last week to address age-related "medical issues" days after being discharged from the same hospital.

Two days ago, a tweet post by his wife Saira Banu, from the official Twitter account of Kumar asked his fans to pray for the actor so that he is discharged from the hospital "soon."

"We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha'Allah he is healthy and discharged soon," the tweet read.

The Hindi cinema veteran was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in June following episodes of breathlessness.

At the time, Kumar was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs -- and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure.

He was discharged after five days.

Kumar''s career spans over five decades with hits like "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam". His last big screen appearance was in the 1998 film "Qila".

First Published: Wed, July 07 2021. 08:17 IST

