'Manikarnika' has its moments of brilliance but less flab would have helped

The film opens with Amitabh Bachchan’s baritone giving a prelude to the nearly three-hour-long hagiography on Rani Lakshmibai, born Manikarnika, the queen of Jhansi who challenged the British when many of her male peers did not. Accompanying the booming voice is spectacular cinematography, with frames shifting from forests to deserts and then to imposing fortresses.

If only the rest of the film were as spectacular. As is with movies that dabble in anything remotely related to history today, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi begins with a series of disclaimers on historical accuracy, ...