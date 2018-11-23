Mirzapur: Dystopian fantasy that borrows a little too much from real world

Amazon Prime’s new original, Mirzapur, is set in a Hindi hinterland where people are born with an unparalleled appetite for violence. Throats are slit and heads blown off . Never mind the bloodshed, life goes on. The city is a monarchy masquerading as a democracy.

It is governed by a simple principle: he who kills the most rules the roast. The winner of this contest — we are told — is the royal family of the Tripathis. Achuthanandan urf Kaleen bhaiya urf the king of Mirzapur, played by Pankaj Tripathi, is a second-generation crime lord at the helm. An ...