Mithali Raj Biopic Shabaash Mithu trailer out; Taapsee Pannu shines in role

The much-awaited trailer of Tapsee Pannu-starrer Shabaash Mithu is finally out and fans are already loving it. Shabaash Mithu narrates the tale of legendary cricketer Mithali Raj, who recently retired from all forms of cricket.

plays the role of Mithali Raj, while the movie also casts Vijay Raaz, who plays the role of the cricketer's coach at young age.

The film has been directed by Srijit Mukherji.

In the trailer, Taapsee as Mithali is heard saying, "Aesa khel ke dikhayengay ke koi humaari pehchaan kabhi koi bhool na paye."

The trailer, longer than two minutes, starts with the childhood story of the legendary cricketer and later moves on to telling how she started playing matches, shows her in practice grounds, and then becoming the team captain. Taapsee as Mithali is then seen fighting the obstacles faced by a woman in the sports industry and discrimination against them.



Mithali Dorai Raj announced her retirement on June 9, signing off a career that began before the turn of the millennium. Mithali's ODI match as a 16-year-old began with an unbeaten century on debut: one of only six women to have achieved this feat. She ended her career with 7,805 runs: the most by a woman cricketer.

The 38-yr-old's batting average has remained above 40 after the early volatility of the first 20-30 matches. Mithali ended her career with an average of 50.68 in ODIs.