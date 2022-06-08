Cricket legend Mithali Raj announces retirement from all forms of the game

India women’s cricket team’s ODI and Test captain Mithali Raj, who led the team in the recently concluded Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand, announced her retirement from all forms of the game on Wednesday, June 08, 2022.

Announcing the decision through her official Twitter handle, Raj uploaded a letter with the caption, “Thank you for all your love & support over the years! I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support.

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u — (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

Raj, who debuted for the Indian women team at the age of 16 in 1999, went on to play a pivotal role in taking women’s cricket in India to greater heights. Raj became the first and is the only woman cricketer to have aggregated more than 10,000 international runs in over 350 matches across all three formats.

At the time of her retirement, Mithali has the most runs in Women’s ODI for a batter and has also played most matches. The 39-year-old has scored 7805 runs in 232 ODIs with seven centuries and 64 fifties to her name. In 12 Tests, she scored 699 runs at an average of 43.68 while in 89 T20Is, she scored 2364 runs with 17 fifties to her credit.

In the retirement letter that she uploaded on her social media accounts, Raj has thanked BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah and gave a special mention to her fans, saying that wearing the blue was always her dream and to have lived that dream for 23 years was enjoyable and challenging at the same time.

Raj ended her letter by saying that she will be starting her second innings details for which are yet to be confirmed.