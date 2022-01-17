Pandit Birju Maharaj, legendary Kathak dancer, dies of heart attack at 83

Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj passed away late Sunday night, news agency ANI reported on Monday. He was 83.





A recipient of the country's second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, he was fondly called Pandit-ji or Maharaj-ji by his disciples and legions of followers, and was one of India's best known artistes.

Birju Maharaj was a descendant of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers, which includes his two uncles, Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj, and his father and guru, Acchan Maharaj.





Maharaj started teaching the dance form at the age of thirteen, at the Sangeet Bharti in New Delhi. He also taught at the Bharatiya Kala Kendra in Delhi, and at the Kathak Kendra where he was Head of Faculty, and director. He composed the music, and sang, for dance sequences in the Satyajit Ray's Shatranj ke Khilari, and choreographed the song Kaahe Chhed Mohe from the 2002 film version of Devdas.