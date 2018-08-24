Patrick Graham's Ghoul: More than 'Netflix's first horror series in India'

Strike the deal with your blood and out of the smokeless fire, the ghul (ghoul) will come. This essentially sounds like the beginning of a scary tale one would share around a campfire on a dark, moonless night.

But it could also work as a prayer, or a curse, from a man with a broken heart. In Patrick Graham’s Ghoul, it acts as a call to the avenger one wishes would remain trapped in folklore. If the idea of an inhuman being walking among us isn’t scary enough, imagine a world where your books have been burned, schools and universities have been shut down, and all ...