Rambo: Last Blood review - John Rambo is booby-trapped to the grave

Sylvester Stallone is 73 and living dangerously. His enviable shape remains an enigma to men half his age.

There’s every reason why scores of his iron-pumping fans should rush to the nearest theatre to catch him in action as John Rambo, almost certainly for one last time. Rambo’s guided rage, virtually unintelligible but still charming accent, and desolate eyes have become totemic for the true-blue patriot devastated by unspeakable violence. Stallone’s characters have ripened with age over the years, oscillating between clenched-face soldier and battle-hardened ...