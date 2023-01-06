'RRR', 'All That Breathes' enter the BAFTA film awards long list

Making for an exciting awards season for India, S S Rajamouli’s period action blockbuster RRR and Shaun­ak Sen’s celebrated documentary All That Breathes have made it to the BAFTA Film Awards long list, the organisers said on Friday.



This is the initial longlisting round and the films will advance to the nominating stage of voting, the British Academy of Film and Telev­ision Arts said in a press release.



RRR, India’s biggest global hit of 2022, has already made it to the best music (original song) Oscars shortlist and is also nominated for two Golden Globes — best picture, non-English language and the best original song for the Telugu track Naatu Naatu. Besides, it has four Critics Choice Award nominations — best picture, best foreign langu­age film, best song and best visual effects.



RRR finds mention in the BAFTA longlist for a ‘film not in English language’ category. It shares space with All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Close, Corsage, Decision To Leave, EO, Holy Spider, and The Quiet Girl.



The 10 films will compete to secure a place in the final five for the BAFTA Award.



RRR follows two real-life Ind­­­ian revolutionaries — Alluri Sitar­­a­ma Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) — in the 1920s.



Sen’s acclaimed All That Breathes, an internationally co-produced Hindi title, is also vying for a spot in the top five of the documentary category.

