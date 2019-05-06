Sacred Games season 2 first look out: Kalki, Ranvir Shorey join the race

has released the first look of the season 2 of Sacred Games, which is set to return with a new trail of betrayal, crime, passion and a thrilling chase through Mumbai's underbelly, later this year.

The 26 second video released on YouTube Sunday shows all the characters who will play the pivotal roles in the next season. Apart from Sail Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi, who will continue to play the characters of Sartaj Singh, and Guruji, the teaser also introduces Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. According to Netflix, fans will witness Koechlin as Batya and Shorey as Shahid Khan in the show.

The second season picks up from (actor Saif Ali Khan) pursuing his relentless battle of saving the city and (actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of Mumbai.

The intriguing Guruji (actor Pankaj Tripathi), introduced in season one as Gaitonde's 'third father', plays a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events that shape the next season.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will continue directing Ganesh Gaitonde's track, while director Neeraj Ghaywan will take over Sartaj Singh's plot.

Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover will continue their roles of being the showrunner and the lead writer respectively.

The first season also starred Radhika Apte and Kubbra Sait.

Last December, "Mirzapur" actress Harshita Gaur had confirmed that she had bagged a pivotal role in "Sacred Games" season two.

Actor Jatin Sarna, who made a big impact with a small role as Nawazuddin's volatile hitman Bunty in "Sacred Games", will also be back in Season 2 of the series, although his character was killed in the first season.

"The second season goes into a flashback. My character Bunty is on a wheelchair. So I need to harness and control my natural energy level to play a subdued physically limited character," Jatin said.



