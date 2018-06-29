Sanju review: An unconvincing biopic but another good Rajkumar Hirani film

Sanju is writer, editor, director, Rajkumar Hirani’s fifth feature film and in four of these films, Abhijat Joshi has partnered him in writing the screenplay of the film. In one of their interviews, Hirani explained that they approached each scene with the LCD principle. A scene either ought to make you laugh, cry or should be dramatic enough for you to feel engaged with it. One could say that it is this principle and his editing skills which have made all his films special. They have been tightly scripted entertainers which have then found acceptance with the masses too.

Sanju, his latest and promoted as a biopic based on the life of actor (star of Hirani’s first two films as director) continues this tradition of adhering to the LCD principle and starts off on a dramatic note and then continues to weave laughter, tears and drama through its 161-minute journey.

has had a remarkably newsy and controversial life and it does make for an interesting story on its own. From his days as a drug addict to his time in jail after the Bombay blasts in 1993, to his recurring brushes with the underworld and then the long drawn court case, Dutt’s story makes for an arresting topic. While the world may have judged him differently, the film industry seems to dismiss all allegations against ‘Sanju Baba’ with a gentle wave of the hand and the movie Sanju seems no different.

One can view Sanju as a biopic and also as another Rajkumar Hirani film, starring Ranbir Kapoor. While the first prism may lead to disappointment, the second presents a much more fulfilling experience for a movie watcher. While it is true that it may not have been possible for the writers to shine a light on all of Sanjay Dutt’s life, the aspects they choose to depict are also presented with a very bright rose-tint. We may never know the reason Hirani chose to make a film on Dutt’s life, but we can rest assured that it wasn’t to present a wart and all picture. The film presents him as a kind-hearted victim and just like the film industry has done in the last three decades, dismisses any allegations of impropriety or wrong-doing with a gentle wave of the hand. Dutt is a nice guy who just falls prey to the circumstances. They pin the blame on the media and actually take a very strong line against newspapers, even adding a song with the real and Ranbir Kapoor damning newspapers in the end-credits.





It is when you watch the film as a Hirani film and stop worrying about the biopic bit, does it become a fun ride. The first fifteen minutes of the film are probably Hirani’s weakest fifteen minutes of his career so far but the order is soon restored and a calm hand surfaces. This calm hand then guides the film and takes the viewer on a ride where the story is well told, brilliantly enacted and expertly woven. The film focuses on Dutt’s relationship with his illustrious parents, especially his father, actor-politician Sunil Dutt. Unlike some other famous Hindi film directors, Hirani isn’t given to a self-indulgent streak and keeps the focus on telling a good tale to the paying public. This serves Sanju well. While they cherry-pick aspects of Dutt’s life and then present it to us with their spin, one is thoroughly entertained. There is the familiar sense of humour that you find in all his previous films. There are the usual slightly over the top emotional scenes and then there are the dramatic moments which make Sanju an LCD success story. From his gait to little flourishes of his eyes to his dialogue delivery, Ranbir Kapoor’s impression of Sanjay Dutt is brilliant. The role offers him a range of shades to portray and he does it with elan. From being a drug-addled wreck to being a vulnerable son to a father, he does it beautifully. Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt is first rate. The film is actually more honest about the trouble Dutt Sr. had to go through because of his son. There are some misses though. While the film does mention how Dutt Senior may have been abandoned by his own party men when his son was arrested, it chooses to ignore that Sunil Dutt eventually had to seek the help of Bal Thackeray to get his son out of jail. Vicky Kaushal does a remarkably good job as Sanju’s closest friend, the Gujarati-NRI, Kamli.

While the music may not have been the best, it does fit well in the film.

Like this depiction or hate it, but you can’t fault it for its pace or its ability to hold your attention. There are no moments when you may be tempted to take out your mobile phone and check if you have any important message. It is an entertaining story, told well.

In his ability to bring laughter, emotions and drama together and to weave it into a tight story, Hirani is the Aamir Khan of directors.

If you are going to watch an honest Sanjay Dutt biopic, then you are likely to be disappointed but if you go to watch another Rajkumar Hirani film, then Sanju is a good way to spend 161 minutes of your time.