Showcasing the story of Wild Karnataka, India's first natural history film

In the hot, arid backdrop of Koppal in Karnataka, a pile of rocks is home to an elusive jungle cat and her kittens. Barely 10 metres away, the rocks also harbour foxes and other four-legged creatures who’d be interested in snacking on the kittens. Unseen by the mother, one of the kittens sneaks away to find itself staring at a cobra, its hood raised ready for attack.

Another gripping sight: thousands of “soldiers” marching out of the water along the coast of Karwar. They emerge, feast and fight before turning back to the water, leaving behind only sand pellets. These ...