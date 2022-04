South cinema comes into its own in India, shatter box-office records

Films from the south of India seem to be having a field day at the box office as viewers from across the country and even the globe flock to theatres to watch them. In the last six months, movies such as Pushpa and RRR, both Telugu-language films, and KGF2, a Kannada-language film, have shattered records in terms of box-office collections.

The trend, say experts, is expected to stay as more big-ticket regional films await release in multiple languages across markets. Consider this: In June, the Tamil-language movie titled Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, will be released in theatres in ...